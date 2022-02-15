Woman found dead in Manhattan apartment after being followed home, police say

(CNN) A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly followed a woman to her New York City apartment and stabbed her dozens of times with a knife early Sunday morning, prosecutors say.

Surveillance video from the entrance of the Chrystie Street apartment in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood shows Christina Yuna Lee, 35, entering the building around 4:20 a.m. and a man pushing the door open as it closed behind her and following her inside, according to a complaint filed by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

The man, identified by investigators as Assamad Nash, allegedly followed Lee up to the sixth floor of the walk-up apartment while remaining about a flight of stairs below her, according to the video evidence described in the complaint.

When Lee reached the apartment and entered, the man ran to her door and pushed his way inside, according to the complaint. Someone in the building heard a female voice screaming for help, coming from the area of Lee's apartment, and police responded to a 911 call of a dispute, the complaint says.

Responding officers heard a woman calling for help from inside the apartment when they arrived at about 4:25 a.m., the complaint says, but could not get into the apartment at that time. It's unclear why officers couldn't immediately enter the apartment. CNN has reached out to the NYPD for comment.

