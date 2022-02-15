A 9-year-old girl who was shot in the Houston area on Valentine's Day has died

(CNN) A 9-year-old girl has died from her wounds after being shot while in a car with her family in the Houston area, police say.

"Sadly, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences advised late (Tuesday) afternoon that the nine-year-old girl has been pronounced deceased," the Houston Police Department tweeted. The child has not been identified by authorities.

Houston Police officials said the girl was shot Monday by a man who opened fire at a suspect who was robbing him at gunpoint at a drive-through ATM.

The robber fled the scene, police say -- but the man who had been robbed then fired at a vehicle that "he thought" belonged to the person who had robbed him. The vehicle he fired upon was occupied by a family of five who had nothing to do with the robbery, police said.

A suspect has been taken into custody and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the shooting of the girl, the police department said in a news release on Tuesday.

