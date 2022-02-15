Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Updated 11:02 AM ET, Tue February 15, 2022

China's Su Yiming performs a trick during the men's snowboard big air final on Day 11 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

(CNN)There were nine gold medals up for grabs on Tuesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 11 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
    • Women's downhill: Corinne Suter, Switzerland
      Biathlon
        • Men's 4x7.5km relay: Norway
        Bobsled
          • Two-man: Francesco Friedrich, Germany
          Freestyle Skiing
          • Women's freeski slopestyle: Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland
          Nordic Combined
          • Individual Gundersen large hill/10km cross-country: Jørgen Graabak, Norway
          Snowboard
          • Women's snowboard big air: Anna Gasser, Austria
          • Men's snowboard big air: Su Yiming, China
          Speed Skating
          • Women's team pursuit: Canada
            • Men's team pursuit: Norway
            The full medal table can be found here.