Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday

(CNN)There were nine gold medals up for grabs on Tuesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 11 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Women's downhill: Corinne Suter, Switzerland
Biathlon
- Men's 4x7.5km relay: Norway
Bobsled
- Two-man: Francesco Friedrich, Germany
Freestyle Skiing
- Women's freeski slopestyle: Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland
Nordic Combined
- Individual Gundersen large hill/10km cross-country: Jørgen Graabak, Norway
Snowboard
- Women's snowboard big air: Anna Gasser, Austria
- Men's snowboard big air: Su Yiming, China
Speed Skating
- Women's team pursuit: Canada
- Men's team pursuit: Norway
The full medal table can be found here.