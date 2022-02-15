Kylian Mbappe scores last-gasp winner against Real Madrid after Lionel Messi misses penalty for PSG

(CNN) Kylian Mbappe scored a wonderful last-minute goal to inspire Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-0 victory against Real Madrid in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie on Tuesday.

The game looked to be drifting to a goalless draw before the Frenchman drove at the Madrid defense and slotted a fine finish past Thibaut Courtois in the 94th minute of the match.

It came after Lionel Messi saw his second-half penalty saved by the Madrid keeper.

PSG would have been frustrated had it not capitalized on its dominance at the Parc des Princes stadium -- the host had 21 efforts on goal compared to Madrid's three and dominated possession.

But despite Messi, Mbappe and eventually Neymar on the pitch, it took a last-gasp effort from the brilliant Frenchman to earn the win.

