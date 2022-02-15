Spring sports season is right around the corner, and whether you’re planning on hitting the ski slopes, hiking or camping, it’s the perfect time to stock up on the outdoor gear you need: REI is having two massive sales. Right now you can save up to 70% on all things outdoors from ski goggles and heavy jackets to sleeping bags and tents at REI Outlet, and if that wasn’t enough, the retailer is also offering up to 30% select styles, including discounts on REI Co-op, Cotopaxi, insulated boots and more.

Just be sure to act fast, as the REI Outlet deals will only be live through Feb. 20 and the main site’s deals are only available while supplies last. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals from both sales.

$55 $19.73 at REI

Manduka Welcome Yoga Mat REI

Get in the flow with this thick yoga mat from Manduka. It has a grippy surface on both sides so you can use either while you’re working on your new moves. Plus, it’s got an alignment stripe to help you stay centered.

$40.95 $15.73 at REI

Klean Kanteen Reflect Insulated Water Bottle With Bamboo Cap REI

Stay hydrated with this insulated water bottle from Klean Kanteen. It’ll keep your water ice cold for hours on end, and its leakproof cap is made from bamboo to add a little style.

$499 $298.93 at REI

REI Co-op Kingdom 6 Tent REI

The perfect option for families, this massive tent from REI Co-op sleeps six people and has a spacious interior that divides into two private rooms.

$125 $61.73 at REI

REI

Score this roll-top backpack from Osprey for 50% right now. Perfect for hikes or your commute, it’s built with rugged fabric fit for any adventure.

$189.99 $100.73 at REI

Alps Mountaineering Meramac 4 Tent REI

If you’re planning on camping in the spring, you’ll need a trusty tent like this one from Alps Mountaineering. Big enough to sleep four people, this dome-style tent features a rain fly to keep you safe from those afternoon storms.

$219 $152.93 at REI

REI Co-op Women’s Magma 850 Down Hoodie 2.0 REI

This ultralight and ultra-warm jacket is perfect for cold weather hiking or staying extra cozy around town. It weighs just 11.5 ounces and packs down into its own pocket so it’s easy to stash in your pack — or your purse.

$250 $124.73 at REI

Smith I/O Mag S Chroma Pop Women’s Snow Goggles REI

It’s officially ski season, and if you haven’t picked up a pair of goggles yet, now is the perfect time. Keep your eyes protected with this stylish pair from Smith.

$149.95 $66.73 at REI

Kelty Cosmic 40 Long Sleeping Bag REI

Perfect for tall campers, this long sleeping bag is packed with 600-fill down to keep you warm on those spring and summer nights.

$259 $99.73 at REI

Obermeyer Tuscany II Women’s Insulated Jacket REI

Stay toasty whether you’re on the slopes or just walking around town with this insulated, waterproof jacket.

$149 $88.93 at REI

REI Co-op Men’s Flash Insulated Jacket REI

This mid-layer jacket is perfect for fending off the morning chill on spring days or layering with another jacket on extra-cold ones.

$39.95 $18.73 at REI

Mountainsmith Campo Chair REI

Nothing’s worse than having to sit on the ground, but luckily you’ll never have to with this portable camp chair from Moutainsmith. Use it around the campfire, on stadium bleachers or at the park for a picnic and spare yourself an aching back the next day.

$54.95 $39.93 at REI

REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack REI

This lightweight daypack is the perfect trail buddy, equipped with a hydration reservoir and waist and chest straps as well as plenty of pockets to keep all your essentials organized.

$220 $164.93 at REI

Cotopaxi Women’s Solazo Down Jacket REI

This colorful jacket from Cotopaxi is the perfect layer to keep you warm on chilly mornings in the woods. With 650-fill-power down and a water-repellent finish, this jacket will protect you from the elements — and it looks cute too.

$59.99 $28.73 at REI

Klymit Traverse Hammock REI

Get ready for a spring and summer full of relaxation with this super-comfortable hammock from Klymit. Built with a single-panel design, it stretches and sags less than other hammocks, meaning you’ll be extra cozy even if you sleep in it all night long.

$27.95 $15.73 at REI

Celestron Elements ThermoTrek Rechargeable Hand Warmer REI

Ensure your hands are always warm with this rechargeable hand warmer from Celestron. With a battery that lasts up to six hours of heat at 110 degrees Fahrenheit, you’re sure to stay nice and cozy.

$130 $99.93 at REI

Columbia Men’s Fairbanks Omni-Heat Snow Boots REI

Keep your toes toasty and warm — even in the snow — with these waterproof insulated boots from Columbia.