There are certain items in your arsenal that can instantly upgrade any outfit, like a pair of crystal-encrusted heels or a bold red lip. But sometimes, the most powerful pieces are the ones you’d least expect — like a solid pair of hoop earrings. The jewelry mainstay has transcended the trend cycle and evolved into a seasonless wardrobe staple that’s captured the attention of editors, influencers and stylists alike.

“I never leave the house without jewelry on,” says Meeka Hossain, a content creator living in Los Angeles. “I feel naked without it and hoops are practically a part of my daily uniform. I have so many different variations: From big to small, gold to silver, they all make me look more polished and pull my outfits together nicely.”

As Hossain points out, hoop earrings aren’t one-size-fits-all: There are myriad styles to choose from — and while the best ones aren’t always the most expensive, sometimes it pays to spend a little more if you’re looking for a piece of jewelry that’ll last years.

Ahead, the best hoop earrings for every style according to experts.

Gold hoop earrings

$75 at Mejuri

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri

There’s a reason these doughy hoops have almost 1,000 5-star reviews: They’re great quality, not too heavy and the perfect size, according to customers and stylists alike.

$290 at Aurate New York

Aurate Triple Threat Gold Hoop Earring Set Aurate

This triple pack of hoops was made to be stacked.

$91 at Shopbop

Missoma Gold Chubby Hoops Shopbop

If you’re looking for an everyday pair of gold hoops, this is it: The brand is a favorite of both Hossain and Alyssa Coscarelli, a fashion consultant living in Los Angeles.

Diamond hoop earrings

$48 at Bauble Bar

Bauble Bar Niata Gold Vermeil Huggies Bauble Bar

A favorite of model and size-inclusive fashion advocate Lauren Chan, these cubic zirconia huggies offer a budget-friendly option for anyone in the market for diamond hoops.

$155 $93 at Farfetch

Tory Burch Pavé Huggie Hoop Earrings Farfetch

Reviewers say these tiny pave-encrusted hoops “are small, but sparkle” for a statement-making effect.

Silver hoop earrings

$119 at Alix Yang

Alix Yang Macy Hoops Alix Yang

“I love Alix Yang’s vintage-inspired styles, like this shape that’s a bit more oblong than your typical hoop, which I think really adds something special,” says fashion consultant and entrepreneur Alyssa Coscarelli.

$19 at Nordstrom

Small Endless Hoop Earrings Nordstrom

These budget-friendly hoops are the perfect weight for an everyday earring.

$58 at Nordstrom

Argento Vivo Chunky Tube Hoop Earrings Nordstrom

Coscarelli’s drawn to the chunky shape of these easy-to-wear hoops.

Huggie hoop earrings

$345 at The Last Line

The Last Line Diamond Solitaire Letter Slim Hoop Earring The Last Line

“I exclusively wear huggies because I don’t care for the fuss of statement earrings and studs bother (read: poke!) me while I sleep,” says Chan. “My two favorites: the Last Line’s initial huggie, complete with a mini diamond and Octavia Elizabeth’s hammered gold hoops.

$115 at Jenny Bird

Jenny Bird Toni Superwide Ribbed Hoops Jenny Bird

“These thicker hoops from Jenny Bird have been on heavy rotation, but luckily aren’t as heavy as they might look,” says Coscarelli.

$223 at Farfetch

Tom Wood Ice Hoop Earrings Tom Wood

One reviewer says these sculptural hoops are “great for everyday, comfortable and secure, yet a fun shape, bold enough to make a statement.”

Small hoop earrings

Octavia Elizabeth Petite Gabby 18-Karat Recycled Gold Hoop Earrings Net-a-Porter

Chan loves this hammered Octavia Elizabeth style for its versatility, too.

$106 at Reliquia Collective

Reliquia Esther Earrings Reliquia Collective

“Reliquia is always trying something new and different with their hoops, like this pair that’s half silver, half gold — aka, it goes with everything!” says Coscarelli.

Medium and big hoop earrings

$763 at Farfetch

Loren Stewart Natasha 10-Karat Gold Hoop Earrings Farfetch

“This is my ideal everyday hoop,” says Hossain. “It’s the perfect size — not too small and not too big. As someone who has a lot of Loren Stewart pieces, I can attest to the quality being worth the splurge.”

$90 at Nordstrom

Laura Lombardi Mini Curve Earrings Nordstrom

“Laura Lombardi curve hoops are my forever go to statement hoops,” says Mason. “They’re brass, feel lightweight, and are really bold and eye-catching.”

$175 at Nordstrom

Monica Vinader Gaia Hoop Earrings Nordstrom

“I like things that catch your eye but in subtle ways,” says Hossain. “The artful shape of these hoops can add more dimension to your outfit.”

Statement hoop earrings

$235 at Nordstrom

Éliou Maggie Freshwater Pearl Cluster Mismatch Hoop Earrings Nordstrom

“These would be my going out statement hoops,” says Hossain. “They combine my two favorite jewelry elements together, gold and pearls. The mismatched pair MAKE the outfit.”

Paco Rabanne XL Link Gold-tone and Crystal Earrings Net-a-Porter

These bold earrings make for the perfect statement piece.

$75 at Shopbop

Roxanne Assoulin Multi Beaded Hoops Shopbop

Roxanne Assoulin is a go-to brand for editors and stylists for its playful, fun take on accessories.