We are in the same Olympic city but remain a world apart
Updated 10:55 PM ET, Tue February 15, 2022
Beijing (CNN)Two months ago, I called my grandma to tell her I'd be in Beijing for the Winter Olympics. She was thrilled.
But I explained that even though we'd be in the same city, I wouldn't be able to see her. I'd be in a strict bubble, separate from the rest of China's population. My grandma said not to worry. Just focus on your work, she said.
I lived in Beijing before taking up a posting in Tokyo early in the pandemic. When I left, I wasn't sure when I'd see my grandma again. China's borders have been virtually closed for two years because of Covid, and the government has accepted limited visas for journalists. The Winter Olympics offered a rare chance for me to return to the country.
Yet within the Olympic closed loop, it's as if I'm traversing the city in a glass box, unable to experience the Beijing I know. Hotels and venues are surrounded by temporary walls, fences, and security. I've gotten used to seeing workers in hazmat suits -- waiting tables, serving cocktails, or taking my Covid test. As I watch the familiar Beijing streets zoom by through car windows -- a colorful blur of tall buildings, masked faces and delivery scooters -- I long to step out just for a moment.
So when I noticed a bridge near my hotel that allowed Beijing residents to look down into the closed loop, within the temporary walls, I saw a window of opportunity to see my grandma. I dropped a location pin to my relatives, and told them that unfortunately, this was the closest we could get while I was in Beijing.
Still, my grandma was delighted, arriving 20 minutes early in her nicest winter coat. I yelled Happy New Year in Mandarin as loud as I could, as she's hard of hearing, and jumped up and down. She took off her mask and smiled broadly, her face crinkling at the edges.
Our meeting was emblematic of the isolation the world has dealt with since the pandemic began. Early on, I was separated from my husband for nine months. I didn't see my parents for more than two years. I spent months and months in various quarantines in Asia.
Now, even though I was finally back in the same city as my grandma, literally just meters away from her during the Lunar New Year holiday, I couldn't embrace her. Tears started to well. It was overwhelming to see her face from a distance.
I took out my phone to video call her so she could hear me properly. How ironic it was that even in our face-to-face meeting, we still had to resort to a virtual call to communicate. Grandma told me she was mostly staying at home for the holidays, as there were no festivities to attend in Beijing because of Covid.
She recently relocated from Henan to live with relatives in Beijing to have heating in the wintertime. She was grateful for the warmth and was comfortable -- albeit sometimes lonely -- at home.
Despite the joy I felt in seeing my grandma, the tears continued to flow. It was a cathartic emotional release. She's my last living grandparent, and it was heartening to see that despite the tumult of the last few years, she's safe and healthy.
Olympic sacrifices
Throughout the pandemic, China has sealed off entire communities or cities over even a single Covid case. In some cities, like in Wuhan and Xi'an, residents have endured draconian measures.
At the same time, for many locals like my grandma, who haven't lived in cities with major outbreaks, the strict Covid rules are just a way of life. They've accepted the restrictions, preferring the sporadic lockdowns and confinement to the skyrocketing numbers of death they see reported elsewhere.
I spoke to one of the Covid testers stationed outside my hotel. He sits in a small cubicle the size of a phone booth, wearing a hazmat suit, mask and face shield. Through the plexiglass, he told me that during his shifts that last at least six hours he cannot drink, eat, or use the bathroom. To prevent himself from needing to relieve himself, he doesn't eat before his shift starts. He says it's difficult to be away from his six-year-old son for so long, but he manages to video call him every day. Despite the grueling work, he said it's all worth it to be a part of the Games.
On Lunar New Year's Day, I saw little festivities. The only reminder was the red lanterns that dotted the trees outside the media center. That day, I noticed an Olympic worker standing at the edge of the closed loop, waving to her two young sons behind layers of barricades and fences. Her sons gripped the fence, yelling to their mother that they missed her and wished they could be together for the New Year. It was a touching moment that inspired me to meet my grandma the following day.