Karachi (CNN) The brother of murdered social media star Qandeel Baloch has been freed by a Pakistan appeals court, three years after he was convicted of killing her for "bringing dishonor" to the family.

Baloch's murder in 2016 sparked a national outcry and promoted changes in the country's so-called 'honor killing' laws.

Waseem Baloch's lawyer, Sardar Mehmood, confirmed the acquittal with CNN Tuesday but did not provide further details. A court order has not yet been made public.

Waseem Baloch was arrested within days of the murder and confessed on video to killing his 25-year-old sister at her family home in the city of Multan in Pakistan's Punjab province. Despite his admission, he pleaded not guilty in court and in 2019 was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Pakistan's so-called 'honor killings' typically involve the murder of a woman by a relative who believes she has brought shame upon the family. At the time of Qandeel Baloch's murder, Pakistan law allowed a murder victim's family to pardon a convicted killer.

