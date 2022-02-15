Ex-Honduras president agrees to extradition to the US

(CNN) The former President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, opted on Tuesday to surrender to US authorities a day after they issued an extradition warrant for him.

Hernández, who left office last month after eight years as president, posted a voice recording on his Twitter page early on Tuesday morning, confirming his readiness to surrender to authorities.

"I am ready to collaborate and voluntarily arrive with their accompaniment at the moment that the natural judge appointed by the honorable Supreme Court of Justice decides it, Hernández said. "To be able to face this situation and defend myself."