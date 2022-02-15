Ex-Honduras president agrees to extradition to the US

By Aliza Kassim Khalidi, Karol Suarez and Fernando Del Rincón, CNN

Updated 12:19 PM ET, Tue February 15, 2022

Juan Orlando Hernández, the then President of Honduras, at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, 2021.
Juan Orlando Hernández, the then President of Honduras, at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, 2021.

(CNN)The former President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, opted on Tuesday to surrender to US authorities a day after they issued an extradition warrant for him.

Hernández, who left office last month after eight years as president, posted a voice recording on his Twitter page early on Tuesday morning, confirming his readiness to surrender to authorities.
"I am ready to collaborate and voluntarily arrive with their accompaniment at the moment that the natural judge appointed by the honorable Supreme Court of Justice decides it, Hernández said. "To be able to face this situation and defend myself."
    US prosecutors say Honduras President helped send cocaine to Americans
    US prosecutors say Honduras President helped se