Updated 12:18 AM ET, Tue February 15, 2022

Ukrainian service members walk on an armored fighting vehicle during a training exercise in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on Thursday, February 10.
Vadim Ghirda/AP

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at their highest in years, with Russia's military building around Ukraine's borders spurring fears Moscow could soon launch an attack.

The Kremlin has denied it is planning to do so, arguing NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

US officials have warned that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine as soon as this week, but they are still holding out hope that diplomacy can prevail.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is "willing to negotiate," adding the Ukraine crisis was only one part of Russia's larger security concerns.

Ukrainian service members talk at a front-line position in eastern Ukraine on Monday, February 14.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A woman and child walk underneath a military monument in Senkivka, Ukraine, on February 14. It's on the outskirts of the Three Sisters border crossing between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Travelers are pictured at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine. US President Joe Biden has urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country, warning that "things could go crazy quickly" in the region.
Sputnik/AP
Howitzers belonging to the German armed forces are prepared to be moved from a military base in Munster, Germany, to Lithuania on February 14. The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has placed heightened importance on the United States' and NATO's defenses across eastern Europe.
Fabian Bimmer/Reuters
F/A-18E and 18F Super Hornets are seen on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman, an American aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea on February 14. The Truman was on its way to the Middle East in mid-December, but the Pentagon decided to keep it in Europe as tensions began to escalate.
Milan Sabic/Reuters
