Vadim Ghirda/AP Ukrainian service members walk on an armored fighting vehicle during a training exercise in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on Thursday, February 10. In pictures: Ukraine-Russia tensions

Vadim Ghirda/AP Ukrainian service members walk on an armored fighting vehicle during a training exercise in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on Thursday, February 10.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at their highest in years, with Russia's military building around Ukraine's borders spurring fears Moscow could soon launch an attack.

The Kremlin has denied it is planning to do so, arguing NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

US officials have warned that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine as soon as this week, but they are still holding out hope that diplomacy can prevail.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is "willing to negotiate," adding the Ukraine crisis was only one part of Russia's larger security concerns.