If you lost a loved one to Covid, what items have helped keep their memory alive?
Updated 5:55 PM ET, Mon February 14, 2022
(CNN)As the US approaches 1 million Covid-19 deaths, we want to hear about your loved ones and the items they left behind.
Whether it's a favorite piece of clothing, a prized possession or something seemingly ordinary that you now hold dear, what is an item that you associate with a lost loved one, and why?
