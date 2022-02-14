A skier slid hundreds of feet and off a 50-foot cliff during an avalanche. He survived

(CNN) A Colorado skier survived an avalanche that threw him off a 50-foot cliff and sent him sliding hundreds of feet.

Anna DeBattiste, public information officer for the Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG), told CNN on Monday that the skier sustained no injuries aside from some slight bruising.

DeBattiste said the incident began Saturday when a mother and son went up Loveland Pass, a point on a mountain located about 60 miles west of Denver.

The ski chute they were heading to, locally known as Butt Crack, is one that the pair needed to rappel down into.

piece of their gear did not release correctly during rappelling, so they went back Sunday to retrieve it.