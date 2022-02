West Virginia school district says students' rights were violated during religious gathering on campus

(CNN) Some sudents' rights were violated during a revival assembly led by an evangelical preacher at a high school, a West Virginia school district investigating the gathering said in a statement.

Students involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit Christian sports ministry, conducted the assembly during a noninstructional homeroom period at Huntington High School in Huntington on February 2.

Student Samuel Felinton, who is Jewish, told CNN that during the meeting Nik Walker, an evangelical preacher, instructed the auditorium to close their eyes, raise their arms in prayer to give their lives over to Jesus for purpose and salvation. Those who didn't follow the Bible , Walker said, would go to hell when they died, Felinton told CNN.

Students told CNN they were made uncomfortable, confused and angered by the meeting and said they were not given an opportunity to opt out.

"At this point in the investigation, it is my belief that some students' rights have been violated. As the investigation continues, we must follow due process, which takes some time, in addressing any responsible employee while working to ensure a situation like this never occurs again," said Ryan S. Saxe, superintendent of Cabell County Schools, in a statement on the district's website

