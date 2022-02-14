California to keep mask mandate in schools as indoor mandate ends

(CNN) Just one day before California is set to relax a statewide mask mandate for vaccinated people in indoor public spaces, the state's top health official announced that masks will still be required in schools.

There will be no change to the school requirement, Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced at a press conference Monday.

On February 28, the state will reassess data and conditions for future change to the statewide school masking requirement, according to Ghaly. Officials will be looking at cases, hospitalizations, vaccination rates and national and global trends.

"We're taking a little bit more time to consider the information, work with our partners across the state to make sure when the move is made, that we are doing it successfully," Dr. Ghaly said.

Based on current data, the state is getting closer to a point where masking requirements in schools can be relaxed.

