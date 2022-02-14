(CNN) Carlos Ortiz says he was "nailed pretty hard on the back with a beer can," which had been thrown from the fans in celebration after he hit a hole-in-one at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona during the Phoenix Open.

The Mexican player explained how he came to the decision that a nine-iron would be the perfect club for his tee shot, and it proved a smart decision as his ball trickled into the hole from 178 yards.

Coming on the par-three 16th hole, which is famous for its electric atmosphere due to the stadium-like seating, Ortiz's ace sparked raucous celebrations.

A general view of the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open.

Ortiz high-fived his playing partner Kevin Kisner and his caddie as the surrounding crowd showered the players and everyone else in beer and cans.

And while the atmosphere was boisterous, Ortiz says one of those stray cans thrown in celebration happened to strike him.

Read More