We test hundreds of products each year, and naturally, because we are self-professed coffee lovers writing for other coffee lovers, many of the products we’ve fallen in love with have to do with making a delicious morning brew.

Now we’ve finally decided to share what our Underscored editors use every AM (and later on in the day too sometimes, we admit) to make their precious coffee. Ahead, check out our favorite coffee makers, kettles and more.

Our favorite kettles

Dualit 72955 Design Series Kettle Emily McNutt/CNN

A good electric kettle is key to a great cup of coffee. If nothing else, it means you get that coffee sooner. This Dualit kettle boils water the quickest of any kettle I’ve had — usually less than a minute to 90 seconds. I’ve also found limescale buildup to be slower than in past kettles I’ve had, and even when it does need to be descaled, it’s easy to do with a bit of vinegar. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Kai Burkhardt/CNN

I recently got into making pour-over coffee and I’m obsessed with this electric kettle from Fellow. It can heat water to whatever temperature you want and the gooseneck is perfect for precise pouring. I have the green colorway featured in the brand’s collab with Great Jones (which is unfortunately out of stock right now) and it’s made my kitchen countertop look better than ever. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Our favorite coffee makers

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker Emily McNutt/CNN

I absolutely love this French press. It’s simply designed and both easy to use and clean, thanks to being able to throw it in the dishwasher after use. The highlight is the steel plunger, which features a mesh filter that stops any and every coffee ground from getting through. It comes in six different colors, perfect for any kitchen. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

Blue Bottle Pour-Over Kit Kai Burkhardt/CNN

This is the first pour-over maker I’ve ever had and I’m pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to use. It’s the perfect size to make my morning coffee and every single time I’ve used it my cup has been delicious. Plus, the kit comes with a gorgeous carafe and a pour-over brew guide to help you get started. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Lindsey Smith/CNN

I love the K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker because I don’t drink a ton of coffee (I’m more of a tea person!) and it’s just enough to perk me up in the morning. I also love that it doesn’t take up a ton of counter space, is easy to clean and is affordable. I also thrift most of my cups because I love vintage and funky patterns — before anyone says “ew!” they get put in the dishwasher about 3 times before I use them! — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker Rachel Lubitz/CNN

I live in a very small apartment. And one thing I do to make it feel less like a dorm room and more like a jewelry box is to make sure that everything I own is at least a little bit aesthetically pleasing. Which is why I went on a journey to find the cutest possible coffee machine on the market. Enter: This sage green pick from Drew Barrymore’s Walmart home line. I’m not really a coffee snob, so the fact that it can make a bunch of coffee and keep it hot for hours was really my only technical ask, and this one does exactly that. Plus I love the fact that it shows the time. It’s the little things. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Tyler Holender/CNN

This coffee maker is so affordable and makes really quick and flavorful coffee. You can put in any ground coffee you like and it makes a full cup of iced coffee. It also comes with a reusable cup, measure and reusable filter so all you need to buy is the coffee itself! — Tyler Holender, Underscored intern

De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Espresso Machine With LatteCrema Tobey Grumet/CNN

I can’t begin to explain how my De’Lhonghi Dinamica fully automated espresso machine changed our lives. Out went the watery cups of brewed coffee we imbibed every morning and in came all kinds of fun, fancy drinks we would normally have to pay bank for. Not only does this machine grind your beans, but it also automatically froths milk and even offers an awesome mode for iced coffee. And now we can not just tell you the exact difference between a latte and a flat white – but offer you one as well. — Tobey Grumet, contributing editor

Our favorite coffee

New Mexico Piñon Coffee Kai Burkhardt/CNN

I absolutely love the nuttiness of New Mexico Piñon coffee. It has a natural taste similar to a festive, holiday blend that’s especially delicious in the winter. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription, 3 Months Rachel Lubitz/CNN

I tend to get bored if I drink the same coffee for more than like two months, and so my mom actually gifted me an Atlas Coffee Club subscription (which our team already loved) that I’ve become obsessed with. I tried it last year but trying it again has confirmed for me just how much I like trying coffees from different countries around the world. The grind I have right now is from China, and it’s absolutely delicious. (Who knew?!) The bags are always so pretty too. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Cometeer Subscription Chelsea Stone/CNN

I am a Keurig user and I will not apologize for it — my lil apartment friendly model fits perfectly on the counter and makes my mornings incredibly easy. And now that I’ve found a way around those non-sustainable, mediocre-tasting K-cups, I’m even more obsessed. Cometeer partners with some of the best roasters around (we’re talking Birch, Equator, Counter Culture, Joe Coffee and many more) to brew and then flash freeze delicious coffee in aluminum capsules that are 100% recyclable. They work in the Keurig, or just melted in hot or ice water, and are delivered frozen straight to your door at the cadence of your choosing. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Our favorite coffee accessories

Lysenn Clear Glass Coffee Mug Hayley Saltzman/CNN

I bought two of these mugs on Black Friday when they were slightly discounted, but I’d buy them again at the current price because of how much I love them! The clear ribbed glass is so pretty, they’re super durable and easy to wash and I love that the lid helps keep my coffee hot longer. I also tend to spill my beverages more than I’d like to admit, so it’s helpful to have a lid on my coffee each day as I work from home—no fear of spilling near my computer! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Golde Superwhisk Hayley Saltzman/CNN

After breaking countless milk frothers from Amazon, I have finally found one that can withstand anything I throw its way. I’ve been using this whisk from Golde for over a year to froth my almond milk for my morning coffee, and it still works like a dream. In just a few seconds, I have a frothy, delicious coffee drink, and it’s all thanks to this product. I’ve used cheaper whisks and frothers before, but they are typically weak and battery operated and never truly frothed the milk the way I like. This one recharges with a usb port, making it far more long-lasting and powerful. I also use this to make matcha when I don’t have the traditional matcha whisk on hand – it’s truly one of my favorite products. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Motta Competition Tamper & Motta Espresso Leveling Tool Michael Berk/CNN

Inspired by Jason Perlow’s magisterial espresso machine review, I decided to up my home espresso game by investing in leveling tool and a tamper that actually fit my portafilter baskets precisely. I picked up two reasonably priced items from Italian producer Metallurgica Motta — the Competition Tamper and the 8350/585 Barista Coffee Espresso Leveling Tool, and they’ve given me better tasting, more consistent shots. — Michael Berk, senior section editor, product testing

Bosmarlin Large Stoneware Coffee Mug Chelsea Stone/CNN

Teeny tiny coffee cups don’t cut it for me. I need a mug that holds at least 20 ounces, which is why this ceramic mug is my go-to. I’ve dropped and broken it twice over the years, and I’ve always gone back and reordered the exact same one. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor