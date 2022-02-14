Jacob Krol/CNN

Samsung’s newest line of Galaxy smartphones were officially announced on February 9. And with three different phones to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Not only do the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the super premium S22 Ultra offer a refreshed look and better cameras — they are also the only Samsung devices to be powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Samsung made sure it’s biggest fans could start pre-ordering the day they were announced, from $799 for the S22, $999 for the S22+, and $1199, and in the process, would receive an extra bonus of an upgrade to the next storage size and either a $100 Samsung gift card with the S22 and a $150 credit with the S22+. If you’re plunking down the cash for the S22 Ultra, you get both the upgraded storage and a whopping $200 credit. All these Samsung-direct benefits end on February 24, so you may want to get in on the deal now.

If you’re interested in taking a different route to purchase your new Samsung Galaxy phone, and just grab one now with your Prime account, Amazon is offering direct pre-sales of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra off $100 off upgraded storage options — 256GB or 512GB — of each phone. All of these smartphones will come unlocked, which means you won’t be hemmed into a specific carrier.

No matter what you decide, all three Samsung smartphones received excellent reviews from CNN Underscored, with the Galaxy Ultra taking over from the tech giant’s previous ultra-premium phone the Galaxy Note.