Samsung’s newest line of Galaxy smartphones were officially announced on February 9. And with three different phones to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Not only do the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the super premium S22 Ultra offer a refreshed look and better cameras — they are also the only Samsung devices to be powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Samsung made sure it’s biggest fans could start pre-ordering the day they were announced, from $799 for the S22, $999 for the S22+, and $1199, and in the process, would receive an extra bonus of an upgrade to the next storage size and either a $100 Samsung gift card with the S22 and a $150 credit with the S22+. If you’re plunking down the cash for the S22 Ultra, you get both the upgraded storage and a whopping $200 credit. All these Samsung-direct benefits end on February 24, so you may want to get in on the deal now.

If you’re interested in taking a different route to purchase your new Samsung Galaxy phone, and just grab one now with your Prime account, Amazon is offering direct pre-sales of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra off $100 off upgraded storage options — 256GB or 512GB — of each phone. All of these smartphones will come unlocked, which means you won’t be hemmed into a specific carrier.

No matter what you decide, all three Samsung smartphones received excellent reviews from CNN Underscored, with the Galaxy Ultra taking over from the tech giant’s previous ultra-premium phone the Galaxy Note.