Another long weekend, another set of sales to shop — and these deals are worthy of the highest office in the land. Presidents Day weekend means dozens of discounts on everything you’ve been waiting to buy, from mattresses and kitchen appliances to fashion, furniture and electronics.

The sales listed below have our vote, so spend this Presidents Day picking up new stuff. You could even say it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of these low prices from your favorite brands and retailers.

Major retailers

• Best Buy: Tons of appliances, large and small, are on sale at Best Buy for the weekend, so you can snag something as major as a refrigerator or just a new air fryer.

• Overstock: Thousands of items for the home are up to 70% off in celebration of Presidents Day, plus it all ships for free.

• Sam’s Club: Save on furniture, mattresses, major appliances and more at the Presidents Day Sale.

• The Home Depot: Presidents Day is the perfect time to upgrade your appliances with deals from The Home Depot, plus save up to 40% on mattresses, furniture, home decor and more.

Home and health

• AJ Madison: Save up to 30% on a range of appliances at the Presidents Day Mega Sale.

• Allswell: Enjoy 15% off mattresses and 20% off everything else with code PREZ20.

• Amerisleep: Take $300 any mattress with code AS300; 30% off adjustable bed bundles; and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.

• Avocado: Save up to $800 on mattresses using code SAVE10, plus 10% off bed frames, bedding, adjustable bases, pillows and more.

• BBQGuys: Prep for warmer weather with up to 50% off grills.

• Beautyrest: When you buy any mattress, you’ll get two free Absolute Relaxation pillows.

• Brentwood Home: Take 10% off sitewide when you use code SAVE10.

• Brooklyn Bedding: The entire site is 25% off through March 1.

• Burrow: Use code PREZ22 to save up to $600 on modern seating and furniture from the brand.

• Casper: Take up to $595 off a mattress and 10% off everything else with code PRESDAY22, excluding sale, bundles and new products.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off mattresses, plus free pillows and sheets, for a total savings of up to $799 — the brand’s biggest offer ever.

• DiscountContactLenses.com: Use code PRESIDENT15 for 15% off contact lenses.

• DiscountGlasses.com: Use code PRESIDENT30 for 30% off glasses.

• Floyd: Save 15% sitewide at the furniture brand with code VOTEFLOYD.

• GlassesUSA: Take 65% off frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses PREZ65.

• Green Chef: Get cooking with $130 off plus free shipping with code GCPRESIDENTS22.

• HelloFresh: Feed the whole family 16 free meals plus free shipping with code HFPRESIDENTS22.

• Houzz: Take up to 75% off all the home upgrades you need.

• Kirkland’s: Save on tons of home goods and decor, including 15% off your purchase with code FEB15.

• Layla Sleep: You’ll get $200 off plus free accessories, including pillows, with every mattress purchase.

• Leesa: Mattresses are up to $500 off, plus snag a free organic sheet set.

• Lovesac: Take 30% off comfy Sac bundles.

• Mattress Firm: Snag up to $500 in savings on top brands, plus save an extra 20% off during the Presidents Day Secret Sale with code UNJUNK20 when you shop from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Feb. 16 and 17.

• Nectar: You’ll get up to $399 worth of bedding accessories for free with every mattress purchase.

• PlushBeds: Organic mattresses are $1,250 off and come with a free Plush Luxury Sheet Set with purchase. Also, all toppers, pillows and bedding are 25% off.

• Purple: Get up to $700 off a mattress and sleep system, featuring the famous Purple Grid.

• Raymour & Flanigan: A range of furniture is up to 30% off at the retailer.

• Rugs.com: Rugs on the site are up to 80% off.

• Serta: Take up to $200 off Arctic mattresses.

• Sleep Number: Save on mattresses, pillows and more sleep accessories with a range of Presidents Day offers.

• Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets.

• The Company Store: Take 20% off sitewide at the Semi-Annual Sale with code FRESH22.

• Tuft & Needle: Take 10% off bedding basics and 20% off mattresses.

• Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300.

• Zinus: Take 20% off the new Logan and Thompson sectional collections.

• Zoma: Take $150 off any mattress with code CNN, and buy one pillow, get one 50% off with code BOGO50.

Fashion and beauty

• Adidas: Take up to 40% off sneakers and activewear and more in the sale section.

• American Eagle: Online only styles are 25% off, including jeans and joggers.

• Carter’s: Take 50% off clothes for kids at the Semi-Annual Baby Love Sale.

• Clarks: Snag new shoes with an extra 40% off sale styles using code EXTRA40.

• Columbia: Shop the Winter Sale for up to 50% off select gear.

• Eddie Bauer: Take up to 60% off your purchase at the End of Season Sale.

• Jachs NY: Take up to 85% off sitewide at Jachs’ Winter Sale.

• L.L.Bean: Find savings on cozy boots, outerwear and more at the End of Season Sale.

• Lands’ End: Enjoy up to 40% off your order with code STAR.

• Marmot: Shop the End of Season Sale for up to 60% off clearance items.

• Mountain Hardwear: Take 30% off select styles at the Winter Sale.

• Nike: Save up to 40% on sale items, including sneakers, jackets and activewear.

• Old Navy: Take up to 60% off storewide, with styles starting at $8.

• Original Penguin: Over 300 guys’ styles are marked down at the End of Season Sale.

• Perry Ellis: Shop the End of Season sale for deals on lots of men’s apparel.

• Reebok: Save 30% sitewide when you use code OHYEAH (members will receive 40% off — and it’s free to join!).

• Under Armour: Use code CW50 to take 50% off select cold-weather gear.

Tech and electronics

• Lenovo: Save up to 68% on select doorbusters.