Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

(CNN) The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The suspenseful game ended with a fourth-down stop by the Rams to win it all. The big game took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it was the second time in Super Bowl history a team played on its home field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to do so, last year at Raymond James Stadium.

"I'm so proud of this team. There's so many guys on our team that deserve this," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches the ball for a touchdown in front of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton during Super Bowl LVI.

Beckham -- one of the premiere Rams receivers -- left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, according to the Rams' official Twitter account