(CNN) A search is underway for a second suspect involved in a Bronx shooting on Saturday night that killed two men, according to the New York Police Department.

One of the two suspects involved in the shooting, a 28-year-old man, was taken into custody with charges pending against him. The firearm he allegedly used was recovered at the scene, police said.

An ongoing investigation into the incident identified a second suspect, who remains at large, police said.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call of a male shooting victim just before 11 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso as well as a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face upon arriving at the scene, the agency said.

Emergency Medical Services transported both men to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Read More