Joe Rogan's use of the n-word is another January 6 moment

(CNN) The podcaster Joe Rogan did not join a mob that forced lawmakers to flee for their lives. He never carried a Confederate flag inside the US Capitol rotunda. No one died trying to stop him from using the n-word.

Rogan breached a civic norm that has held America together since World War II. It's an unspoken agreement that we would never return to the kind of country we used to be.

That agreement revolved around this simple rule:

A White person would never be able to publicly use the n-word again and not pay a price.

Rogan has so far paid no steep professional price for using a racial slur that's been called the "nuclear bomb of racial epithets." It may even boost his career. That's what some say happened to another White entertainer who was recently caught using the word.

It is a sign of how desensitized we have become to the rising levels of violence -- rhetorical and physical -- in our country that Rogan's slurs were largely treated as the latest racial outrage of the week.

But once we allow a White public figure to repeatedly use the foulest racial epithet in the English language without experiencing any form of punishment, we become a different country.

We accept the mainstreaming of a form of political violence that's as dangerous as the January 6 attack.

Why Rogan's use of the n-word may not hurt his career

Some might say that comparing a podcaster's moronic musings about race to January 6 is hyperbole. They will invoke "cancel culture" and political correctness.

The man apologized , they will say. And he did.

​He called his comments "the most regretful and shameful thing," adding "I know that to most people, there's no context where a White person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that," Rogan said after a video showed him using the n-word more than 20 times in different podcast episodes.

Rogan has one of Spotify's most popular podcasts.

Rogan has also apologized for a video of him comparing a gathering of Black people to "Planet of the Apes." He has said he is "not racist."

In the past, White public figures who used the n-word provoked universal and unqualified condemnation. But Rogan has gotten some support.

His comments drew criticism from Daniel Ek , chief executive of Spotify, which reportedly pays Rogan at least $100 million to carry his mega-popular podcast. Ek said Rogan's racial slurs "do not represent the values of this company."

But Ek also said Spotify will continue to stand by Rogan, who had the most popular podcast on the streaming platform last year.

"We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope," Ek said in a memo to his staff.

Another media mogul offered Rogan a lucrative new gig. The chief executive of another social media company offered Rogan $100 million to bring his podcast to its platform, citing Rogan's "legion of fans in desire for real conversation."

And former President Donald Trump told Rogan he should "stop apologizing" for his controversies -- including the racial slurs and spreading Covid-19 misinformation -- because he shouldn't allow critics to make him "look weak and frightened."

Rogan's use of the n-word could even boost his career if it follows the trajectory of another White entertainer, country music star Morgan Wallen.

Wallen's career seemed finished a year ago after he was caught on video using the n-word in a conversation with a friend. Radio stations and streaming services dropped him from their playlists. The Academy of Country Music declared him ineligible for the 2021 ACM Awards. Wallen apologized but was widely condemned.

A year later, "Wallen's career has ​not only rebounded but exploded," according to Billboard magazine. His songs are back on the radio and he had the most popular album of 2021 in the US, according to Billboard. Wallen is embarking on a nationwide tour, with many dates already sold out, and is slated to headline music festivals this summer.

Country singer Morgan Wallen performs on February 9, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rolling Stone published an article earlier this month with the headline: "Did Dropping the N-Word Actually Help Morgan Wallen's Career?" The article quoted a Nashville industry insider who said Wallen's popularity surged after his use of the n-word because the backlash "made him a martyr... to people that hold what I would say are prejudices."

A recent USA Today story said Wallen has become an "anti-cancel culture hero" and quoted an executive who said that the more the mainstream criticizes Wallen "the more power those who support his bigotry begin to feel."

Meanwhile, Rogan is now reframing the backlash over his use of the n-word as a cancel culture battle.

"This is a "political hit job," he recently said , suggesting that the controversy may actually help him.

"It's good because it makes me address some (expletive) that I really wish wasn't out there," he told a guest on his show Tuesday. ​"You just have to stay offline ... Life goes on as normal."

The line that no White person once dared cross

For decades, life would never go on as normal for a White person caught using the n-word. This represents a momentous shift in American culture. There used to be a consensus that any White person caught using the n-word or other racial slurs would pay a hefty price.

Not that long ago, many did.

In 2018, the actress Roseanne Barr had her popular sitcom canceled after she made a series of racist tweets.

That same year, a top executive resigned from Netflix after using the N-word in front of Black employees.

Comedian Michael Richards performing at the Hollywood Improv comedy club on October 12, 2006, in Hollywood, California.

Celebrity chef Paula Deen lost her business empire and saw her cooking shows canceled by the Food Network in 2013 after she admitted using the n-word during a deposition in a lawsuit.

And the career of "Seinfeld's" Michael Richards cratered after he was caught calling hecklers the n-word in 2006.

The price that White people paid for crossing this line wasn't legal. No one called for them to be jailed or fined. But many were shamed and exiled from their professional communities.

The prohibition against White people using racist language in public was so severe that a person could see their career destroyed even if they used a racial slur that most people didn't comprehend.

George Allen was a popular US senator who seemed to be cruising to re-e