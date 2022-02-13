FBI offering $10,000 for help in finding serial bank robber nicknamed the 'Route 91 Bandit'

(CNN) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in locating a man nicknamed the "Route 91 Bandit," who they say is responsible for at least 11 bank robberies in New England over the past five months.

The robberies all took place at banks along US Route 91, the north-south interstate highway that stretches from New Haven, Connecticut, to the US-Canada border.

The first robbery happened on September 9, 2021, at Arrha Credit Union in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and the most recent robbery was on January 27 at Franklin First Federal Credit Union in Greenfield, Massachusetts. In between, the robber hit banks as far south as Liberty Bank in Avon, Connecticut, and as far north as the Savings Bank of Walpole in Keene, New Hampshire.

The serial bank robber is described as a White man between 5 foot 6 inches and 5 foot 8 inches in height, with of medium build, with blue eyes and light-colored hair, typically wearing a hood or hat and white sneakers. The man has allegedly threatened to use a firearm, and he attempted to enter the bank vault during six of the robberies, the FBI said. He may be driving a newer model Nissan sedan, according to investigators.

One of the videos released by the FBI shows the suspect wearing a black sweatshirt reading "Post University" and the words "No Hall Like Ohall 2016-2017" on the back during the robbery on November 5 in Athol, Massachusetts.

