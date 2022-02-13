An American Airlines flight was diverted to Kansas City due to an 'unruly passenger'

(CNN) An American Airlines flight was diverted to Kansas City International Airport in Missouri on Sunday afternoon because of "an unruly passenger," the airline said in a statement.

"American Airlines flight 1775 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Washington, D.C. (DCA) diverted to Kansas City (MCI) due to an unruly passenger ," the statement, provided to CNN, said.

"The flight landed safely at MCI at 2:28 p.m. local time, and law enforcement was requested to meet the flight on arrival," it added. "We're grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism."

Kansas City Aviation Department spokesperson Joe McBride told CNN there was a "passenger interfering with the flight crew," adding the incident will be under the jurisdiction of the FBI.

The FBI confirmed the incident in a statement to CNN, adding the individual in question had been taken into custody.

