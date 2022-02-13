San Francisco 49ers confirm network security incident; ransomware gang claims responsibility

(CNN) The San Francisco 49ers football team said Sunday a "network security incident" had disrupted some of the organization's computer systems, after a ransomware gang claimed the NFL franchise as a victim.

Roger Hacker, the 49ers' vice president for corporate communications, declined to comment when CNN asked whether ransomware was involved in the incident.

The incident appeared to be "limited to our corporate IT network" and did not affect computer systems involved in the team's stadium operations or systems related to ticket holders, the 49ers said in a statement to CNN.

"Upon learning of the incident, we immediately initiated an investigation and took steps to contain the incident," the statement reads.

Read More