The best photos from the 2022 Super Bowl 

Ben Liebenberg/AP Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are playing for pro football's biggest prize Sunday.

Super Bowl LVI is taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which just happens to be the Rams' home field.

This is only the second time in Super Bowl history that one of the teams is playing on its home field. Tampa Bay won at home last year.

The Rams came into the game as the favorite. On offense, they're led by strong-armed quarterback Matthew Stafford and his No. 1 target, wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp, who led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season, was just named the league's Offensive Player of the Year. The Rams also have a formidable defense fronted by Aaron Donald, a perennial All-Pro lineman who was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

The Bengals counter with star quarterback Joe Burrow, who in just his second year has helped turn around the fortunes of a struggling franchise that hadn't won a playoff game in 31 years. Burrow leads a prolific passing attack that includes wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year. On defense, the Bengals' big name is defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who had 14 sacks in the regular season.

The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl, losing the game twice in the 1980s. The Rams have won once, back in 1999 when they were based in St. Louis.