Man lynched by villagers over blasphemy allegation, say Pakistani police

Lahore, Pakistan (Reuters) A mob lynched a man because he had allegedly burnt pages of Muslim holy book the Quran in central Pakistan, and dozens of people have been arrested, police and officials said Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered action against the mob and any police who acted an onlookers to the killing.

"The lynching will be dealt with full severity of the law. We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands," he said in a statement.

A government spokesman said more than 60 people suspected of involvement in the lynching have been arrested, adding that more suspects were being identified through social media videos shot by the villagers in Tulamba, Khanewal district.

The mob gathered at a mosque on Saturday night after the son of its prayer leader announced that he had spotted the man burning pages of the holy book, police official Munawar Hussain told Reuters.

People stand beside the body of a man who, according to police, was lynched by a mob, in Tulamba Village, central Pakistan, on February 13, 2022.

