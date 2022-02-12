There's a growing consensus in law enforcement over no-knock warrants: The risks outweigh the rewards
Updated 11:03 AM ET, Sat February 12, 2022
(CNN)The shooting death of Amir Locke by a Minneapolis SWAT officer serving a no-knock warrant during a homicide investigation last week has prompted calls for an end to the practice of serving high-risk warrants on homes without giving occupants a chance to open the door.
There's growing consensus among policing leaders that the risks of the tactic, which came into vogue during the height of the drug wars in the 1990s and into the 2000s, far outweigh any potential rewards.
"You have to go back years to understand why we have no knocks," said Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association. "They were developed as a tool, through courts, for the preservation of evidence ... primarily crack cocaine. That's no longer the case, and hasn't been for at least ten years. (We)'ve been strongly teaching, advocating, for other alternatives."
Other options taught are designed for officers to avoid the so-called 'fatal funnel' created by SWAT teams moving through a doorway to confront a potentially armed suspect -- and most of those options have officers using time, distance, cover, and concealment to take custody of either evidence or a wanted person while lessening the risk of confrontation.
High-profile shootings by police officers over the last few years, the shooting of officers during execution of warrants, and the ubiquity of video footage showing just how risky and dangerous these raids are, have all contributed to police departments moving away from no-knock warrants.
Officers had warrants to search three apartments and arrest Locke's cousin in connection with an early January homicide in St. Paul. When the execution of one of those warrants ended in Locke's death, and police released video showing the speed at which the shooting unfolded, there were renewed calls for an end to no-knock warrant service in a city that announced an overhaul to the practice 14 months ago.
'Just quit doing it'
The officer who shot Locke opened fire seconds after officers entered the apartment before 7 a.m., while saying "police" and "search warrant," as Locke emerged from a couch wrapped in a blanket holding a handgun. Locke later died.
Police were pursuing evidence related to the St. Paul homicide, in which Locke's cousin was a suspect. In the affidavit seeking the warrant, a sergeant detailed why police believed a no-knock warrant would be the best option: It "enables officers to execute the warrant more safely by allowing officers to make entry into the apartment without alerting the suspects inside. This will not only increase officer safety, but it will also decrease the risk for injuries to the suspects and other residents nearby."
"A no-knock entry is necessary to prevent the loss, destruction, or removal of the objects of the search, or to protect the safety of the searchers or the public," the sergeant wrote.
Peter Kraska, a researcher at Eastern Kentucky University who's studied warrants and policing, said that no-knock warrants should be as difficult to obtain as they are dangerous to carry out. After Locke was shot, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced that Kraska would be advising the city on warrant policy.
"This (practice) has devolved into a mess once, it will again. Just stop. Just quit doing it," Kraska said. "Put legislation in place that brings back the original intent of the Fourth Amendment -- you've got to get a warrant, have to knock and announce, have to give proper notice, have to give time to answer the door, and if you need to engage in a risky arrest situation or volatile, dangerous arrest situation, figure out a different way to do it than to bust down a private resident's door and manufacture a really dangerous situation."
There's not much data on warrants
The shooting of Locke renewed tensions between Minneapolis' city council, which saw its oversight role diminished by voters last election, and the mayor. Voters in that city rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing, drafted amid national fury over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The measure would have given the council oversight of a new Department of Public Safety and eliminated a requirement to employ a minimum number of police officers.
Before an officer shot Locke, Minneapolis garnered significant national media attention when city officials announced changes to its warrant policy during a nationwide reckoning over policing, prompted by Floyd's murder and the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor during warrant service in Louisville.
Some touted it as an accomplishment that Frey "banned" no-knock warrants. But the city did not ban no-knock warrants and, like most police department policies, its policy gives wide leeway to field supervisors to make decisions based on conditions they encounter and allows for no-knock warrants in certain situations. Under the new policy, warrants must be approved by the chief.
Frey acknowledged on Monday, at a city council meeting, that some of his claims about the extent of changes to warrant procedure weren't accurate. Minneapolis police were requesting an average of 139 no-knock warrants each year, at the time city officials announced a change to their policy, according to a statement from Frey.
"What I will say, if you look at comparable cities that size, 140 no knocks would cause pause. I'd be looking at that saying, 'Let's go through these one by one,' " Eells said. "And I hate to say it. At the end of the day, I'm going to bet you ... 140 no-knock warrants shouldn't have been served as no-knock warrants."
Eells said it's better to think of no-knock warrants as a judicial waiver -- giving police permission to not knock. Otherwise, warrants require officers knock, announce their presence, and wait a "reasonable" amount of time before forcing their way into a home.