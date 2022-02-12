Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Updated 10:09 AM ET, Sat February 12, 2022

Gold medalists Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States celebrate during the mixed team snowboard cross flower ceremony on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 12, 2022.
(CNN)There were six gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 8 of the Games.
Biathlon
    • Men's 10km sprint: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway
      Cross-Country Skiing
        • Women's 4x5km relay: The Russian Olympic Committee
        Skeleton
          • Women: Hannah Neise, Germany
          Ski Jumping
          • Men's large hill Individual: Marius Lindvik, Norway
          Snowboard
          • Mixed team snowboard cross big: Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, USA
            Short Track Speed Skating
            • Men's 500m: Gao Tingyu, China