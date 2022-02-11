Man allegedly linked to the Boogaloo movement pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting of federal guard

(CNN) A California man who had symbols linked to the extremist Boogaloo movement pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges related to a 2020 "drive-by shooting" outside a federal building complex in Oakland, the US Department of Justice said in a news release Friday.

Steven Carrillo, who was an active-duty staff sergeant stationed at Travis Air Force Base at the time of the shooting, admitted his actions resulted in the death of Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal protective services officer, while another officer was injured, the Justice Department said.

Carrillo, 33, "admitted that he aligned himself with an anti-government movement and wanted to carry out violent acts against federal law enforcement officers." the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in the release, adding Carrillo "regularly discussed and encouraged violence against law enforcement."

Carrillo acknowledged he got into a van with another individual and surveilled protests over the killing of George Floyd, the federal complex, and the surrounding area on May 29, 2020, according to the Justice Department statement.

While the other person drove the van, Carrillo opened the rear passenger-side sliding door and shot approximately 19 bullets at the officers, killing one officer and injuring another.

