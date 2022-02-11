At least six people, including five officers, injured in Phoenix shooting and barricade situation

(CNN) At least six people, including five police officers, were injured during a shooting early Friday in a Phoenix suburb, police said.

An officer responding to a report of a shooting was met with gunfire at about 2:15 a.m. outside of the home in Buckeye, west of Phoenix, according to Sgt. Andy Williams, a police spokesman.

The officer was struck multiple times but managed to get away, Williams said.

A man then came out of the home holding an infant and placed the baby on the ground before he was detained, according to Williams.

A suspect who had remained inside of the home then opened fire on officers -- striking four of them -- as they attempted to bring the infant to safety, Williams said.

Read More