50-year-old triple homicide cold case solved after tip leads to 'Dixie Mafia'

(CNN) A triple homicide committed 50 years ago has been solved after the Watauga County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina received information revealed by a Georgia inmate during a visit with his son.

In February 1972, a man and his wife went with a neighbor to check on her parents and brother in Boone during a snowstorm when they found the three victims "brutally murdered," according to a news release this week from the sheriff's office.

The case remained unsolved for nearly five decades, but based on interviews with the son of an infamous killer in Georgia, authorities now believe Bryce Durham, 51, Virginia Durham, 44, and Bobby Durham, 18, were killed by "Dixie Mafia" hit men.

In 2019, Shane Birt was at the White County Sheriff's Office in northern Georgia being interviewed for a book about crimes in the state when he related a story his father had told him during a prison visit.

Birt said he shared a close bond with his father, Billy Sunday Birt, who died in prison in 2017 while serving a sentence for murder. The son said his father had told him about taking part in "killing three people in the North Carolina mountains during a heavy snowstorm," the Watauga sheriff's news release says.

