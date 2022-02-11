Black FedEx driver allegedly shot at by White father and son says he sees similarities with Ahmaud Arbery case

(CNN) A Black FedEx driver who says he was shot at by a White father and son while delivering packages in Mississippi "can definitely see the similarities" between his case and that of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and murdered in south Georgia.

"That's why I feel it's my responsibility to speak up," D'Monterrio Gibson, 24, said in an interview Friday on CNN's New Day. "Because Ahmaud Arbery didn't survive to speak up for himself, so I want to take that upon myself to do that for me and him as well."

Arbery, 25, was killed in February 2020 after being pursued by three White men -- two of whom were father and son. All were convicted of his murder and sentenced to life in prison . Jury selection in their federal hate crimes trial remains ongoing.

The men who fired at Gibson have also been charged in connection to the incident.

Brandon Case was charged with feloniously attempting to cause bodily injury with a firearm and a deadly weapon by shooting at an occupied vehicle with Gibson inside, per an affidavit provided to CNN by the Brookhaven Municipal Court, signed January 31.

