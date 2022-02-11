The organization behind Black History Month makes health & wellness a top priority for 2022. Here are ways to get started

(CNN)This year, the theme of Black History Month is African American health and wellness. That's according to the group that helped found Black History Month, The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH). It's a crucial issue for the African American community, which has suffered a long history of health care disparities, lending credence to the often-quoted line: "When White folks catch colds, Black folks get pneumonia."
This year, a pandemic rages, and African Americans are more likely to be hospitalized or die from Covid-19 than White people.
ASALH president, Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, says that's why one of his group's main messages this year to African Americans is: get vaccinated.
"What we're trying to do in our focus on health and wellness, is to get people to not have suspicions and do the things that are necessary to protect their health. The top of our list -- take the vaccine."
Besides Covid-19, African Americans are also more likely to die from diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
Dulaney believes there are many reasons behind this including long-standing injustices like the lack of accessible treatment and insurance. But the ASALH president is hopeful that spotlighting the importance of Black health will get more people in the community thinking about their physical wellness.
"It will inform the community and hopefully encourage African Americans to get regular checkups. The issue is, in many cases, African Americans don't have the health insurance and the financial means to do all the things that we think should be done for our children and getting regular checkups. So that's our focus."
In honor of this year's focus on wellness, here are a few ways to make this Black History Month a healthy one.