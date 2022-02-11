The organization behind Black History Month makes health & wellness a top priority for 2022. Here are ways to get started

(CNN) This year, the theme of Black History Month is African American health and wellness. That's according to the group that helped found Black History Month, The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH). It's a crucial issue for the African American community, which has suffered a long history of health care disparities, lending credence to the often-quoted line: "When White folks catch colds, Black folks get pneumonia."

ASALH president, Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, says that's why one of his group's main messages this year to African Americans is: get vaccinated.

"What we're trying to do in our focus on health and wellness, is to get people to not have suspicions and do the things that are necessary to protect their health. The top of our list -- take the vaccine."

Read More