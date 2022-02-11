These 3 die-hard football fans have attended every Super Bowl, starting back in 1967

(CNN) Not many people are able to say they've been to one Super Bowl game, let alone all of them. But this trio has done just that.

For Tom Henschel, 80, Don Crisman, 85, and Gregory Eaton, 82, going to the big game has become a tradition. This year will be their 56th Super Bowl.

Henschel said he hopes to keep going, depending on what the next few years bring. "I don't know if I can still make it, I'm 80-years-old ya know?" he said.

The first big game -- which was technically called the First World Championship Game between the American Football League and National Football League -- was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California in 1967.

All three men were there to watch the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made their way back to the City of Angels this year for Super Bowl LVI.