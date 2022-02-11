A customer told to wear a mask in a Chicago hot dog restaurant threw snow at an employee and then broke a glass door

(CNN) A man who was told to wear a mask at a well-known Chicago hot dog restaurant threw snow at an employee and shattered the business' glass door, authorities said Thursday.

The Wieners Circle i n Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood tweeted a surveillance video showing a man standing without a mask in the restaurant on Wednesday. The man begins what seems to be a verbal exchange with an employee who is not visible in the video.

The man turns to exit the store, picks up snow from underneath a red picnic table, re-enters and throws the snow toward in the direction of the off-camera employee. The man exits for a second time, gets more snow and re-enters, running toward the counter and reaching over the counter as he throws the snow at the employee. The man exits again.

"He came back with a brick and shattered our door," the restaurant said in a tweet. Exterior surveillance video captures a man throwing the object at The Wieners Circle and then running away.

Chicago police told CNN the person is not in custody, and that they are investigating what happened.

