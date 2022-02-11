Tottenham Hotspur ask fans to 'move on' from using 'anti-Semitic' Y-word

(CNN) English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur has told supporters it is time to "move on" from using the "Y-word" -- deemed anti-Semitic -- after conducting a review of the term among the club's fanbase.

The review, which had over 23,000 responses, found that 94% of those surveyed acknowledged the Y-word can be considered a racist term against a Jewish person, the club said on Thursday.

The word "yid" has inoffensive origins within the Jewish community, but it took on a new meaning in the 1930s -- especially in the UK -- when it was used as a derogatory term for a Jew or a person of Jewish origin.

A north London-based club, Tottenham is known for having a large number of Jewish supporters and Spurs fans, both Jewish and non-Jewish, have adopted the words "Yid," "Yiddo" and "Yid Army" as a proud self-identifiers in an attempt to nullify the derogatory meaning.

"Our supporters' use of the Y-word was initially taken as a positive step to deflect anti-Semitic abuse that they were subjected to at matches more than 40 years ago from opposition fans, who faced no sanctions for their actions," Tottenham said in a statement.

