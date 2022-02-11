Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Most touchdown passes in a game: Quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns passes — a Super Bowl record — as his San Francisco 49ers blew out San Diego 49-26 in January 1995. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Most passing yards in a Super Bowl: Tom Brady, then with the New England Patriots, threw for 505 yards in 2018 — and his team still lost to Philadelphia 41-33. Brady broke the record he set just one year earlier when he led his team to a 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta. Hide Caption 2 of 16

Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Most receiving yards in a Super Bowl: San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named Super Bowl MVP in 1989 after he caught 11 balls for a record 215 yards against Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer also holds Super Bowl records for most points and most touchdowns in a career. He scored eight touchdowns over four Super Bowls. Hide Caption 3 of 16

Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Most rushing yards in a Super Bowl: Washington quarterback Doug Williams won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1988, but rookie running back Timmy Smith set a Super Bowl record that year with 204 rushing yards against Denver. Hide Caption 4 of 16

Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Most interceptions in a Super Bowl: Oakland linebacker Rod Martin (No. 53) had three interceptions as the Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981. Hide Caption 5 of 16

Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Most Super Bowl wins for one player: Brady has won seven Super Bowls — six with New England and one with Tampa Bay. He has played in 10 Super Bowls in his 22 seasons. Hide Caption 6 of 16

Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Most Super Bowl wins for a head coach: Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as head coach of the Patriots. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. Hide Caption 7 of 16

Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Longest scoring play in a Super Bowl: Baltimore's Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards as the Ravens defeated San Francisco 34-31 in 2013. Hide Caption 8 of 16

Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Longest pass in a Super Bowl: Carolina wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. Hide Caption 9 of 16

Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Longest run in a Super Bowl: "Fast" Willie Parker broke a 75-yard run for a Pittsburgh touchdown in 2006. Hide Caption 10 of 16

Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Longest interception return in a Super Bowl: Pittsburgh's James Harrison picked off Arizona's Kurt Warner on the last play of the first half and rumbled 100 yards for a touchdown in 2009. Hide Caption 11 of 16

Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records Longest fumble return in a Super Bowl: Almost everything came up roses for the Dallas Cowboys in 1993, as they crushed Buffalo 52-17 in the Rose Bowl. But defensive lineman Leon Lett had an embarrassing moment late in the game when he was returning a fumble for what looked to be a sure touchdown. Lett returned the ball 64 yards, but he started showboating early and was stripped by Buffalo's Don Beebe. Hide Caption 12 of 16