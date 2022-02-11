Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 12:29 PM ET, Fri February 11, 2022

Lara Gut-Behrami wins the gold medal during the women's super-G.

(CNN)There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 7 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
    • Women's super-G: Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland
      Biathlon
        • Women's 7.5km sprint: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
        Cross-Country Skiing
          • Men's 15km classic: Iivo Niskanen, Finland
          Short Track Speed Skating
          • Women's 1,000m: Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands
          Skeleton
          • Men: Christopher Grotheer, Germany
          Snowboard
          • Men's snowboard halfpipe: Ayumu Hirano, Japan
            Speed Skating
            • Men's 10,000m: Nils van der Poel, Sweden