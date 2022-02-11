The greatest Super Bowl records
Most touchdown passes in a game: Quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns passes — a Super Bowl record — as his San Francisco 49ers blew out San Diego 49-26 in January 1995.
Most passing yards in a Super Bowl: Tom Brady, then with the New England Patriots, threw for 505 yards in 2018 — and his team still lost to Philadelphia 41-33. Brady broke the record he set just one year earlier when he led his team to a 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta.
Most receiving yards in a Super Bowl: San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named Super Bowl MVP in 1989 after he caught 11 balls for a record 215 yards against Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer also holds Super Bowl records for most points and most touchdowns in a career. He scored eight touchdowns over four Super Bowls.
Most rushing yards in a Super Bowl: Washington quarterback Doug Williams won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1988, but rookie running back Timmy Smith set a Super Bowl record that year with 204 rushing yards against Denver.
Most interceptions in a Super Bowl: Oakland linebacker Rod Martin (No. 53) had three interceptions as the Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981.
Most Super Bowl wins for one player: Brady has won seven Super Bowls — six with New England and one with Tampa Bay. He has played in 10 Super Bowls in his 22 seasons.
Most Super Bowl wins for a head coach: Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as head coach of the Patriots. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the New York Giants.
Longest scoring play in a Super Bowl: Baltimore's Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards as the Ravens defeated San Francisco 34-31 in 2013.
Longest pass in a Super Bowl: Carolina wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
Longest run in a Super Bowl: "Fast" Willie Parker broke a 75-yard run for a Pittsburgh touchdown in 2006.
Longest interception return in a Super Bowl: Pittsburgh's James Harrison picked off Arizona's Kurt Warner on the last play of the first half and rumbled 100 yards for a touchdown in 2009.
Longest fumble return in a Super Bowl: Almost everything came up roses for the Dallas Cowboys in 1993, as they crushed Buffalo 52-17 in the Rose Bowl. But defensive lineman Leon Lett had an embarrassing moment late in the game when he was returning a fumble for what looked to be a sure touchdown. Lett returned the ball 64 yards, but he started showboating early and was stripped by Buffalo's Don Beebe.
Fastest score in a Super Bowl: On the first play from scrimmage in 2014, Denver center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball past quarterback Peyton Manning. Denver's Knowshon Moreno recovered the ball in the end zone for a Seattle safety. Only 12 seconds had elapsed.
First score in Super Bowl history: In the first quarter of what we know now as Super Bowl I, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Max McGee scored a touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Bart Starr. McGee made the catch with one hand, reaching behind him before speeding past the defender.
Largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl: San Francisco demolished Denver 55-10 in 1990, winning by a record 45 points. It was the 49ers' fourth Super Bowl title in nine years.