Please invite me to your Super Bowl party. Pretty please?

Opinion by Jeff Pearlman

Updated 12:59 PM ET, Fri February 11, 2022

&lt;strong&gt;Most touchdown passes in a game:&lt;/strong&gt; Quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns passes — a Super Bowl record — as his San Francisco 49ers blew out San Diego 49-26 in January 1995.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Most touchdown passes in a game: Quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns passes — a Super Bowl record — as his San Francisco 49ers blew out San Diego 49-26 in January 1995.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Most passing yards in a Super Bowl:&lt;/strong&gt; Tom Brady, then with the New England Patriots, threw for 505 yards in 2018 — and his team still lost to Philadelphia 41-33. Brady broke the record he set just one year earlier when he led his team to a 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Most passing yards in a Super Bowl: Tom Brady, then with the New England Patriots, threw for 505 yards in 2018 — and his team still lost to Philadelphia 41-33. Brady broke the record he set just one year earlier when he led his team to a 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Most receiving yards in a Super Bowl:&lt;/strong&gt; San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named Super Bowl MVP in 1989 after he caught 11 balls for a record 215 yards against Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer also holds Super Bowl records for most points and most touchdowns in a career. He scored eight touchdowns over four Super Bowls.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Most receiving yards in a Super Bowl: San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named Super Bowl MVP in 1989 after he caught 11 balls for a record 215 yards against Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer also holds Super Bowl records for most points and most touchdowns in a career. He scored eight touchdowns over four Super Bowls.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Most rushing yards in a Super Bowl:&lt;/strong&gt; Washington quarterback Doug Williams won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1988, but rookie running back Timmy Smith set a Super Bowl record that year with 204 rushing yards against Denver.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Most rushing yards in a Super Bowl: Washington quarterback Doug Williams won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1988, but rookie running back Timmy Smith set a Super Bowl record that year with 204 rushing yards against Denver.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Most interceptions in a Super Bowl:&lt;/strong&gt; Oakland linebacker Rod Martin (No. 53) had three interceptions as the Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Most interceptions in a Super Bowl: Oakland linebacker Rod Martin (No. 53) had three interceptions as the Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Most Super Bowl wins for one player: &lt;/strong&gt;Brady has won seven Super Bowls — six with New England and one with Tampa Bay. He has played in 10 Super Bowls in his 22 seasons.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Most Super Bowl wins for one player: Brady has won seven Super Bowls — six with New England and one with Tampa Bay. He has played in 10 Super Bowls in his 22 seasons.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Most Super Bowl wins for a head coach:&lt;/strong&gt; Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as head coach of the Patriots. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the New York Giants.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Most Super Bowl wins for a head coach: Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as head coach of the Patriots. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the New York Giants.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Longest scoring play in a Super Bowl:&lt;/strong&gt; Baltimore&#39;s Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards as the Ravens defeated San Francisco 34-31 in 2013.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Longest scoring play in a Super Bowl: Baltimore's Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards as the Ravens defeated San Francisco 34-31 in 2013.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Longest pass in a Super Bowl:&lt;/strong&gt; Carolina wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Longest pass in a Super Bowl: Carolina wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Longest run in a Super Bowl:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Fast&quot; Willie Parker broke a 75-yard run for a Pittsburgh touchdown in 2006.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Longest run in a Super Bowl: "Fast" Willie Parker broke a 75-yard run for a Pittsburgh touchdown in 2006.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Longest interception return in a Super Bowl:&lt;/strong&gt; Pittsburgh&#39;s James Harrison picked off Arizona&#39;s Kurt Warner on the last play of the first half and rumbled 100 yards for a touchdown in 2009.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Longest interception return in a Super Bowl: Pittsburgh's James Harrison picked off Arizona's Kurt Warner on the last play of the first half and rumbled 100 yards for a touchdown in 2009.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Longest fumble return in a Super Bowl:&lt;/strong&gt; Almost everything came up roses for the Dallas Cowboys in 1993, as they crushed Buffalo 52-17 in the Rose Bowl. But defensive lineman Leon Lett had an embarrassing moment late in the game when he was returning a fumble for what looked to be a sure touchdown. Lett returned the ball 64 yards, but he started showboating early and was stripped by Buffalo&#39;s Don Beebe.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Longest fumble return in a Super Bowl: Almost everything came up roses for the Dallas Cowboys in 1993, as they crushed Buffalo 52-17 in the Rose Bowl. But defensive lineman Leon Lett had an embarrassing moment late in the game when he was returning a fumble for what looked to be a sure touchdown. Lett returned the ball 64 yards, but he started showboating early and was stripped by Buffalo's Don Beebe.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Fastest score in a Super Bowl:&lt;/strong&gt; On the first play from scrimmage in 2014, Denver center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball past quarterback Peyton Manning. Denver&#39;s Knowshon Moreno recovered the ball in the end zone for a Seattle safety. Only 12 seconds had elapsed.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Fastest score in a Super Bowl: On the first play from scrimmage in 2014, Denver center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball past quarterback Peyton Manning. Denver's Knowshon Moreno recovered the ball in the end zone for a Seattle safety. Only 12 seconds had elapsed.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;First score in Super Bowl history:&lt;/strong&gt; In the first quarter of what we know now as Super Bowl I, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Max McGee scored a touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Bart Starr. McGee made the catch with one hand, reaching behind him before speeding past the defender.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
First score in Super Bowl history: In the first quarter of what we know now as Super Bowl I, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Max McGee scored a touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Bart Starr. McGee made the catch with one hand, reaching behind him before speeding past the defender.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl:&lt;/strong&gt; San Francisco demolished Denver 55-10 in 1990, winning by a record 45 points. It was the 49ers&#39; fourth Super Bowl title in nine years.
Photos: The greatest Super Bowl records
Largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl: San Francisco demolished Denver 55-10 in 1990, winning by a record 45 points. It was the 49ers' fourth Super Bowl title in nine years.
Hide Caption
15 of 16