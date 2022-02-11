Your kitchen is so much more than just another room in your house. It’s where you nourish yourself, hone your creativity and nurture your loved ones — but what if it were also a place where you could cultivate sustainability without compromise? Electrolux just launched a new line of kitchen appliances designed to inspire culinary creativity, available now at AJ Madison, and even novice home chefs are in awe of their innovative features.
In fact, there are few things this brand hasn’t thought of, and that’s because real consumer insights informed these designs. Its refrigerator uses smart crisper technology to preserve your produce for longer. Its oven allows you to air fry and even sous vide without the need for smaller secondary appliances. Its induction cooktop allows for ultimate flexibility with self-adjusting temperatures and allows you to combine heating elements for a larger cooking surface.
These are obviously not your standard appliances due to their innovative features and sleek Scandinavian design, but they’re more than that still: They’re also a step toward a more sustainable future. While Electrolux is already a leader in sustainability, it aims to become circular and climate neutral by 2030, both in consumers’ homes and in its own manufacturing processes. If this company meets its goals, sustainable eating will be the preferred choice and clothes will last twice as long with half the environmental impact. (Electrolux also offers sustainable appliances for the laundry room.)
AJ Madison is committed to using its expertise in the industry to provide customers with access to the best appliances out there, which means the company is confident that Electrolux’s kitchen appliance offering is a great option. Plus, AJ Madison boasts competitive pricing, an easy online buying experience and top-of-the-line customer service.
Take a look below at a few of AJ Madison’s favorites from Electrolux’s brilliant kitchen appliance collection. (Qualifying appliances are eligible for a rebate of up to $1,700, submitted either online or by mail, and you can receive an extra $200 bonus when you purchase three or more qualifying appliances.)
Electrolux 30-Inch Single & Double Wall Ovens With Air Sous Vide ($4,699; ajmadison.com)
Yes, it can bake and roast, but this double wall oven is packed with additional features that’ll seriously inspire culinary creativity. Its Advanced Convection technology allows you to sous vide without water and air fry without excess oil, both of which lock in natural flavors and create a delectable texture when cooking meats, vegetables, snacks, desserts and more. It’s also Wi-Fi enabled and has delayed start as well as self-cleaning settings. No wonder reviewers wrote things like “I am amazed” and “How did I live without this oven?”
Electrolux Single Door Refrigerator & Freezer ($3,499; ajmadison.com)
Electrolux’s new crisper technology removes excess moisture and absorbs ethylene gases to keep your produce crisp, juicy and fresh for much longer than the average refrigerator. Fully adjustable shelves help you accommodate any size container and designate a spot for everything from wine bottles to cakes. An advanced cooling and filtration system creates an even, consistent, clean temperature across all shelves, while automatic alarms let you know when the door is accidentally left open. Finally, the Electrolux refrigerator and freezer has a design that’s both roomy and strikingly gorgeous.
Electrolux 36-Inch Induction Cooktop ($2,299; ajmadison.com)
In addition to conserving energy while you cook, the Electrolux induction cooktop has some brilliant features that make your life infinitely easier: It has precise temperature control and automatic adjustments so you can create a perfect berry reduction or slow simmer marinara sauce without burning it. The Power Slide keeps your food warm when you push it to the back, and the Bridge feature allows you to connect two cooking elements for larger pans and griddles. Choose between two sizes - 30” and 36”.