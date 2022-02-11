This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Apple AirPods Pro, discounted gear from Under Armour and savings at Casper’s Presidents Day Sale. All that and more below.

Up to 70% off select Outlet items

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this season, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer just discounted a huge selection of gear in the Outlet for up to 70% off, so you can save on everything you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: savings on Timbuk2 bags, Marmot jackets, yoga mats and sunglasses — to name just a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Presidents Day Sale

The Home Depot The Home Depot

The long weekend has arrived early at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Presidents Day sale, shoppers save big on thousands of items necessary to finish out winter and usher in spring, including mattresses, furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding and bath linens — plus lots of discounted appliances. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home space.

$249 $174.98 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Apple

Some of our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back at a great price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $174.98 (that’s 1 cent less than the previous offer we wrote about). A deal like this is likely to sell out fast, though, so be sure to shop soon.

Presidents Day Sale

Casper Original Mattress Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start the new year off with a new mattress. Casper is offering up to $595 off select mattresses, plus 10% off everything else, during the Presidents Day Sale. Use code PRESDAY22 to score savings on previous versions of the brand’s coveted mattresses, along with sheet sets, coverlets, pillows and blankets. Even a few bed frames and sleep masks are marked down.

50% off select cold gear items with code CW50

Under Armour Under Armour

Warm up for winter workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings from Under Armour. Now through Feb. 16, you can get up to 50% off cold weather gear for men and women, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings and even headwear with code CW50. Even in the coldest weather, you’ll be ready to sweat.

More deals to shop

• Take your tunes on the go with savings on the Bose Soundlink Color II, now down to just $99.

• Your home gym is not complete without a pair of adjustable dumbbells, and right now a couple are on sale at Woot!.

• Here’s a deal to smile about: This Philips Sonicare Expert Clean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is on sale for $129.99 when you use code CNNPHLPS at Daily Steals.

• At Nordstrom Rack, when you buy $150 in gift cards, you’ll earn a $25 promo card to use yourself on a future purchase.

• Keep an eye on your pet when you leave the house (and even toss them a treat!) with this Furbo Dog Camera, now down to $118 at Amazon.

• Be prepared for the next winter storm with this Snow Joe ExtendableSnow Shovel and Roof Rake; it’s just $49.99 with code CNNJOE from Daily Steals.

• Keep your computers safe for less with a deal on Norton Antivirus software from Woot!.

• Now’s the time to set up your smart home: A third-gen Amazon Echo Dot, plus a five-pack of Sengled Smart Bulbs is bundled for $47.99 with code CNNECHO, so you’ll never have to touch a light switch again.

• These discounted Kershaw knives, which are useful for opening packages and more, always sell out quickly at Woot!.

• Step onto savings with this Amazon deal on a range of attractive rugs, any of which would make for an easy home upgrade.

Deals you may have missed

Valentine’s Day Sale

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down a huge selection of last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 50%. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy styles from top brands like Columbia, Ralph Lauren and DKNY, along with mattresses, air fryers, furniture, fragrances and more. Plus use code VDAY to nab up to an extra 20% off your picks.

$449.95 $429.80 at Amazon

Vitamix Venturist V1200 Vitamix

Blend up meals and smoothies like a pro with our pick for best luxury blender from Vitamix, featuring a 64-ounce container perfect for making large or medium batches. You can fine-tune both the texture of your food and the speed with which you blend, all while having the power of wireless connectivity that can automatically adjust your blending time. You’ll also get a self-detect blending cup to help you make smaller batches you can take on the go. Though this blender is pre-owned, it has been carefully inspected for defects and professionally cleaned so it’s just like new.

$61.56 $42.75 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 300-Pack AAA Batteries Amazon

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on a 300-pack of Amazon Basics AAA batteries — they’re usually upwards of $60, but for now, they’re closer to $40. That’s certainly enough batteries to ensure you’ll be powered up for a good long time.

$14.95 From $9.77 at Amazon

Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale Amazon

A scale is perhaps the most forgotten kitchen essential, but right now, you can snag our top kitchen scale pick for less than usual to ensure all your future measurements are as precise as can be. The Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale performed best in our extensive test; it was simple, accurate and could even handle wide bowls thanks to ample surface area. Read more here.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con Amazon

Nintendo Switch consoles are still fairly in demand, and even more difficult to find a discount on — but right now Woot! has a Switch in stock and on sale. Prime members can snag one for just $279.99 from the site; that’s $20 off the MSRP. Just be sure to shop soon, as this deal likely won’t last long.

$32 $16.10 at Amazon

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag the one (and pen!) for just $16.10, down from $32.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with the included cloth and start from scratch.

20% off sitewide with code CNN20

West & Willow West & Willow

Put your love for your pets on full display this Valentine’s Day with an exclusive offer from West & Willow. When you use code CNN20, you’ll get 20% off custom pet portraits and everything else the site has to offer. Just send in a few pictures of your pet and West & Willow sends back a digital portrait (which they can frame for you). You can even pick the backdrop and font.

$59.99 $42.49 at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Amazon

If proper headphones are more your speed, consider picking up a pair of our favorite budget noise-canceling cans. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are even cheaper than usual at just $42.49, and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

$20 promo credit

Chewy Gift Cards CNN

Whether you’re looking to spoil your beloved pet for Valentine’s Day or you simply need to stock up on some of the essentials, taking advantage of this Chewy gift card deal is a great idea. Right now, when you buy a $100 gift card, you’ll automatically get a $20 promo credit to be redeemed in the first half of March. That’s a deal to send tails wagging.

$99 $79 at Amazon

23andMe Amazon

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a 23andMe DNA Testing Kit is down to $79 at Amazon. Not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have.

$59.99 From $47.99 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat Amazon

Amazon has unveiled yet another smart home product to add to your personal ecosystem. The Amazon Smart Thermostat, made with Honeywell technology, was already one of the least expensive devices of its kind, and now it’s even cheaper. Buy the version without a C-wire adapter for $12 off or the version with a C-wire adapter for $22 off, both back down to their all-time low prices — the first price drop we’ve seen since Black Friday. As with Amazon’s other devices, this thermostat has Alexa built in for ease of control, and it works to save you money by reducing your energy usage.

$139.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, on sale for as low as $109.99, down from its usual $139.99 price tag — or buy two and save $20 with code 2PACK. This Kindle model is the thinnest and lightest of the devices and features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper — plus, it’s got adjustable brightness levels to make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible.

Not to mention it’s waterproof, so you can read in the tub or poolside without worry. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, and 8GB of storage means you can have thousands of titles on hand at all times. You can read more about the Kindle Paperwhite, our favorite budget e-reader, here.

$59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Dash Tasti Crisp Air Fryer Target

Take this as a sign to finally get yourself an air fryer: The Dash Tasti-Crisp is our top pick when it comes to best affordable air fryers, and in testing we found it was an easy, hassle-free fryer that crisped up foods beautifully and quickly. Now it’s under $50, making it an even cheaper option than usual. Pick it up before the price goes back up.

14% off sitewide

Tushy Tushy

Now’s the perfect time to take the plunge if you’ve been feeling bidet-curious. Tushy, the Instagram-famous bidet company, has kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, featuring 14% off with code IFARTYOU — really. The Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment happens to be our pick for best bidet; it’s easy to install and fits snugly under your toilet seat. We found the adjustable nozzle and sleek aesthetic to be a bathroom game changer, and you can read our full review here.

Up to 30% off sitewide

Gravity Blankets Gravity Blankets

Whether you’re already a weighted blanket fan or you have yet to hop on the warm, cozy, anxiety-reducing bandwagon, you’ll find something to love at Gravity Blankets’ Valentine’s Day sale. Now through Feb. 15, take 30% off mattresses, pillows, duvets and sheets, or pick up the brand’s weighted robe for 25% off.

$108.99 $89.99 with code CNNATAG at Daily Steals

Apple AirTag Apple

Keep track of all your valuables with Apple AirTags, a four-pack of which is now on sale at Daily Steals for $89.99 with code CNNATAG — that’s the lowest price tag we’ve seen for the pack so far. At that price, you can feel good about picking up a pack to attach to your keys, wallet and even your pets. In our full review, we found them to be a great value for those already in the Apple ecosystem, so you should snag a few while they’re on sale.