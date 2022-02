Fame and fury: China's wildly different reactions to US-born Olympians

Beijing (CNN) In the span of a week, three American-born athletes of Chinese descent have been thrust into the spotlight at the Beijing Winter Olympics -- to very different reactions in China.

All three were trained in the United States and are only a few years apart in age, but their paths diverged on the way to the Games: freestyle skier Eileen Gu and figure skater Zhu Yi chose to compete for China, while Nathan Chen, another figure skater, opted for Team USA.

Gu and Chen both won gold, while Zhu faltered on the ice during two consecutive showings. The public responses they've received in the Olympic host nation also took different turns.

Gu was hailed as a national hero, winning hearts, fame and fortune; Zhu was abused online, accused of bringing "shame" to her adopted country; and Chen was labeled a "traitor," coming under nationalistic wrath for "insulting China."

The young athletes have found themselves embroiled in deteriorating US-China relations, during one of the most divisive, tightly controlled and politically fraught Olympic Games in history.

Once seen as cultural ambassadors who could help build bridges between the two countries, Americans of Chinese descent are now subject to heightened scrutiny -- left to straddle political fault lines on both sides.

In the cases of Gu, Zhu and Chen, their vastly different receptions in China also raise the question of what it takes to be accepted as "Chinese" -- in a country that has grown ever more confident, yet less politically and culturally tolerant, since it last hosted the Games in 2008.

And even someone as successful and popular as Gu cannot entirely evade questions about her allegiance -- and how much she really understands the country she now represents.

Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with athletes and coaches while visiting the Capital Gymnasium in Haidian District, Beijing in January, 2021.

The 'pride of China'

When Gu, the freeski prodigy, won a gold medal for China in Tuesday's big air competition, adulation for her literally crashed China's largest social media platform, as tens of millions rushed to celebrate her victory online.

She has been held up as the "pride of China" by many online -- and emblematic of a perceived victory over America. For decades, China's brightest and best have flocked to the US to pursue the American dream. And now, an Olympic medal-winning talent, born and trained in America, has chosen to represent China. To some, that's a resounding affirmation of the country's rising strength and power.

It is not hard to see why Gu -- known as Gu Ailing in China -- was instantly embraced as a national darling.

At 18, the San Francisco native is already the embodiment of success: She is a world champion skier, a straight-A student on her way to Stanford, and a fashion model representing brands like Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.

Young Chinese fans marvel at her exuberant confidence and rush to compliment her empathy and compassion. Many took notice when she knelt on the snowy floor to console a sobbing rival.

Gold medalist Eileen Gu celebrates on the podium during the freestyle skiing women's big air final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

On Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, Gu is referred to as " Miss Perfect ," excelling in everything she does (including playing the piano). She is followed by 4 million fans and worshiped as a " super idol ," with her face splashed across billboards, commercials and magazine covers.

As an influencer, Gu is admired for her fashion choices and what many Chinese social media users call her "biracial beauty." On Xiaohongshu, China's version of Instagram, beauty influencers rush to upload makeup tutorials on how to mimic Gu's "biracial looks."

And despite being born and raised in California, she speaks fluent Mandarin with a hearty northern accent, which took many by surprise and endeared her even more to the public.

Gu has proudly embraced her cultural heritage, having grown up spending most of her summers visiting Beijing, her mother's hometown. But she has repeatedly dodged questions about her citizenship while highlighting her dual identity, often saying: "When I'm in China, I'm Chinese. When I'm in the US, I'm American."

But her Olympic victory has amplified her fame -- and led to increased public scrutiny.

During Tuesday's medal ceremony, Gu was spotted on television not singing China's national anthem when the Chinese flag was being raised. It immediately drew criticism, although many quickly came to her defense.

"It doesn't really matter whether she sings the national anthem or not. What matters is that the national anthem was played because of her and the national flag was raised because of her," said one comment on Weibo. The hashtag "Gu Ailing National Anthem" was subsequently censored.

Earlier in the day, Gu generated heated online debate with a reply she reportedly made to a comment on one of her Instagram posts.

"Why can you use Instagram and millions of Chinese people from mainland cannot?" a user asked under one of her posts. "That's not fair, can you speak up for those millions of Chinese who don't have internet freedom."

"Anyone can download a VPN. Its literally free on the App Store," Gu replied, according to a screenshot of the since-deleted exchange.

Some lauded Gu for defending China. But others derided her for not acknowledging her own privilege and understanding little about the reality for the majority of China's 1.4 billion people.

VPNs, or virtual private networks, have been mostly removed from App stores in China, and authorities have cracked down on users attempting to bypass censorship.

"Literally I'm not 'anyone.' Literally it's illegal for me to scale the Great Firewall. Literally it's f--king not free at all!" a Weibo user gibed , using a colloquial term to refer to China's internet censorship system.

Not 'Chinese' enough

Compared to the craze for Gu, the public reaction to Zhu tells a much harsher story.

According to a profile on the International Olympic Committee's website, Zhu gave up her American citizenship to compete for China . But she has been repeatedly criticized for not being "Chinese" enough.

When Zhu first started competing in China in 2018, she was never confident enough to speak Chinese on camera. Her early interviews with state broadcaster CCTV were conducted in English.

While Gu's Chinese has been seen as a pleasant surprise, Zhu's lack of fluency is regarded by many as inexcusable. She has made great improvements since, though sh