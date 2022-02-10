Spring preview comes to an abrupt halt this weekend as temperatures plummet

(CNN) For those of you in the Eastern US, enjoy the springlike weather while you can. Winter returns this weekend and March-like temperatures will lose their grip as another push of Arctic air hits the lower 48.

"Daytime high temperature departures in the northern High Plains will range between 20 to 30 degrees above normal while portions of the Mid-Atlantic reach as high as 60 degrees," the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said Thursday morning

The WPC notes that the warmer temperatures will be common not only in the Great Plains, but throughout the Deep South, and up the East Coast on Thursday and Friday.

Then the bottom drops out.

For example Roanoke, Virginia, will go from sunny skies and highs in the 60s Friday down to highs in the 30s, followed by a chance of snow on Sunday.

