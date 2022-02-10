A man is charged in an Asian immigrant's 2021 killing in NYC. Hate crimes spiked in the city that year

(CNN) A man who allegedly assaulted a Chinese immigrant in New York City last year has been charged with murder in the second degree as a hate crime, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday.

Jarrod Powell allegedly approached 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma from behind as the man collected cans at an East Harlem corner, struck him and kicked him in the head multiple times in April 2021, according to police. Ma died of his injuries eight months later.

CNN has reached out to Powell's attorney for comment.

"The devastating death of Yao Pan Ma, a beloved father of two, occurred amidst a surge of anti-Asian attacks targeting our families, friends, neighbors and New York values," Bragg said. "As alleged, Jarrod Powell selectively attacked Mr. Ma for no other reason than his race."

Powell was arrested shortly after the attack. He told authorities he had been attacked "by two Korean or Japanese men the day before he attacked Mr. Ma," but said he did not report the incident and did not provide any further description of his alleged assailants, the district attorney said.