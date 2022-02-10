Man was shot by police after officer mistook his gun for a Taser, police in Florida say

(CNN) A police officer in Florida shot a man after mistaking his gun for a Taser, an initial review of the case suggests, police said in a statement.

The shooting last year is gaining growing attention after the man's attorney announced a public records lawsuit against the Hollywood Police Department.

On July 3, 2021, police allegedly shot Michael Ortiz in the back while he was on the ground naked and in handcuffs, according to the complaint. Ortiz is now paralyzed and requires round-the-clock care, the complaint alleges. The officer mistakenly fired a gun instead of a Taser , the Hollywood Police Department said in a statement. "An initial review suggests the officer intended to deploy his taser, but instead discharged his firearm," the statement said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference that Ortiz "was having a mental health crisis" on the day of the shooting after losing his dog. "He was calling 911 for help," Crump said of the events leading up to the shooting.

Ortiz then took a shower and was drying off when he discovered three police officers, three fire department officials, and a police intern at his residence, Crump said. Ortiz told reporters he does not remember exactly what happened.

