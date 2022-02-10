Nearly 58 years later, police solve cold case murder of 9-year-old Pennsylvania girl

(CNN) Nearly 58 years ago, Marise Chiverella was murdered and her body left in a hole in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. She was only 9 years old.

"Pennsylvania state police was founded in 1905, so over half of our existence we've investigated this case," said Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Devon Brutosky during Thursday's news conference.

Joined by current and retired detectives and officials who worked the case, along with Chiverella's siblings, Brutosky detailed how police identified James Paul Forte, who died in 1980, as Chiverella's murderer.

DNA left on her jacket

On March 18, 1964, Chiverella left her house to walk to school. She was last seen alive around 8:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. After 1 p.m., her body was discovered in coal refuse pit. Investigators determined she was sexually assaulted, murdered and left in the hole with all her belongings.

Her siblings on Thursday described her as a quiet, sweet girl that had aspirations of becoming a nun. She also enjoyed playing the organ.

"We have so many precious memories of Marise. At the same time our family will always feel the emptiness and the sorrow of her absence," said Carmen Marie Radtke, Marise's sister, during the news conference. "Consequently, we will continue to ask ourselves what would have been or could have been."

The case went cold until 2007 when the state's DNA lab was able to develop the suspect's DNA profile using fluid that was left on Chiverella's jacket. Police were hoping this was the break in the case they needed, but the DNA didn't return any matches.

"Police checked the database monthly against all other criminals that had DNA in the system," said Brutosky.

Police released this image of James Paul Forte from his high school yearbook.

In 2019, with help from Parabon Nano-Labs, the DNA profile was uploaded to GED Match, a genealogical database. Through that, police were able the get their first genealogical match: a very distant relative, possibly a 6th cousin, according to Brutosky.

In 2020, genealogist Eric Schubert contacted the state police offering to help free of charge and lend his unique skill set of tracing down family trees to find matches. Schubert, only 18 at the time, had assisted other police departments on several cold cases.