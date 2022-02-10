A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head during a Houston road rage incident. She is now in a medically induced coma

(CNN) Doctors in Houston placed a 9-year-old girl in a medically induced coma after she was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident, the girl's grandmother told CNN on Thursday.

Ashanti Grant is fighting for her life at the hospital, her family said. Surgeons removed one bullet from her head, grandmother Elaine Williams said. Ashanti's condition, Williams said, is considered "serious."

"I feel angry that this happened [and] sad," Williams said. "But I'm hopeful and I have faith."

The incident took place Tuesday night shortly after 9 p.m. when Ashanti, her mother, father and 11-year-old brother were on their way to the grocery store, Williams said.

A GMC Denali pickup truck cut off the family's vehicle several times on the northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway in southwest Houston, according to a Houston police news release.

