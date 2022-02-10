London Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick resigns after series of scandals

London (CNN) London's Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Cressida Dick has resigned amid criticism of her leadership following a series of scandals that have dented public confidence in Britain's largest police force.

In a Thursday statement, she said: "It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue. He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service."

Her resignation came only hours after she told the BBC she had "absolutely no intention" of leaving her post.

It follows the publication last week of a damning report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct which revealed what it called a culture of misogyny and racism in the Metropolitan Police Service.

Responding to the report, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said there were clear "cultural problems" in UK policing and that she was absolutely "appalled and sickened" by the content of the report.

