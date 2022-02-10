Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 12:04 PM ET, Thu February 10, 2022

Chloe Kim poses with her medal after winning the women's snowboard halfpipe event.

(CNN)There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 6 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
    • Men's Alpine Combined: Johannes Strolz, Austria
      Cross-Country Skiing
        • Women's 10km Classic: Therese Johaug, Norway
        Figure Skating
          • Men Single Skating: Nathan Chen, USA
          Freestyle skiing
          • Mixed Team Aerials: United States of America
          Luge
          • Team Relay: Germany
          Snowboard
          • Men's Snowboard Cross: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria
          • Women's Snowboard Halfpipe: Chloe Kim, USA
            Speed Skating
            • Women's 5000m: Irene Schouten, Netherlands