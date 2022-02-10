Today's news in 10 minutes

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 11, 2022

BLURBS

1. What nation recently warned athletes that any speech that goes against its national laws would be "subject to certain punishment"?

2. Name Britain's queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee seven decades after she ascended to the throne.

3. Before 2015, what British royal had the longest reign, which lasted for more than 63 years?

Read More