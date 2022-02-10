Today's news in 10 minutes

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
February 11, 2022
BLURBS
1. What nation recently warned athletes that any speech that goes against its national laws would be "subject to certain punishment"?
2. Name Britain's queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee seven decades after she ascended to the throne.
3. Before 2015, what British royal had the longest reign, which lasted for more than 63 years?
4. What is the two-word name of the deepest part of the Mariana Trench, which adventurers Rob McCallum and Tim MacDonald recently explored in a submersible?
5. Name the U.S. government health agency that continues to recommend "universal masking" in schools, though many have dropped the requirement.
6. The National Retail Federation recently reported that Americans plan to spend almost $24 billion on what event?
7. What animals were recently recorded applying insects to one another's injuries, suggesting a previously unobserved form of empathy?
8. For five seconds, scientists in the United Kingdom made energy history by sustaining what process, which joins two or more atoms into a larger atom?
9. Truck blockades, also known as "Freedom Convoy" protests, have hampered crossings at the border between what two countries?
10. Though its rockets haven't yet been test-launched, the company Relativity Space is making them using what kind of manufacturing tool?
